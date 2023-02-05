 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester City

My guess at the line up against Spurs.

By CITYZENDuck
Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Manchester City are looking to put pressure on league leaders Arsenal FC with a victory away to Tottenham Hotspur. I toyed with the idea of a 3-5-2 with Rico Lewis next to Rodri, but I think Pep may go more conventional. This lineup will feature experienced players in comfortable positions. We start Ederson in goal.

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

As I said, experienced players in comfortable positions. The back four against spurs will have Kyle Walker and 1st-choice left-back Nathan Aké on the outside. Rúben Dias returns at centre-half alongside Aymeric Laporte.

Manchester City v Arsenal: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Even though we don’t get to see Phil Foden in midfield very often, most feel it is his natural position. Some clues from Pep’s press conference have me thinking we’ll see him in tandem with Kevin De Bruyne. Rodri maintains his spot at CDM.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

I’m convinced we will see more of Julian Alverez playing behind Elring Haaland going forward, but for this match, we will put the World Cup winner at left wing. Haaland is as ever City’s number none. Jack Grealish is enjoying his best run of form in a City shirt and once again starts on the left.

Manchester City v Arsenal: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Goal

Ederson

Defenders

Kyle Walker

Rúben Dias

Aymeric Laporte

Nathan Aké

Midfielders

Rodri

Phil Foden

Kevin De Bruyne

Forwards

Julian Alvarez

Erling Haaland

Jack Grealish

There you have it Cityzens. How do you want the lads to line up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? Let us know in the comments.

