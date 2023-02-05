CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester City

Manchester City are looking to put pressure on league leaders Arsenal FC with a victory away to Tottenham Hotspur. I toyed with the idea of a 3-5-2 with Rico Lewis next to Rodri, but I think Pep may go more conventional. This lineup will feature experienced players in comfortable positions. We start Ederson in goal.

As I said, experienced players in comfortable positions. The back four against spurs will have Kyle Walker and 1st-choice left-back Nathan Aké on the outside. Rúben Dias returns at centre-half alongside Aymeric Laporte.

Even though we don’t get to see Phil Foden in midfield very often, most feel it is his natural position. Some clues from Pep’s press conference have me thinking we’ll see him in tandem with Kevin De Bruyne. Rodri maintains his spot at CDM.

I’m convinced we will see more of Julian Alverez playing behind Elring Haaland going forward, but for this match, we will put the World Cup winner at left wing. Haaland is as ever City’s number none. Jack Grealish is enjoying his best run of form in a City shirt and once again starts on the left.

Goal Ederson Defenders Kyle Walker Rúben Dias Aymeric Laporte Nathan Aké Midfielders Rodri Phil Foden Kevin De Bruyne Forwards Julian Alvarez Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

There you have it Cityzens. How do you want the lads to line up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? Let us know in the comments.