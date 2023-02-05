Gut Feelings: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Manchester City have been handed control of the title race. Arsenal FC lost in the Premier League to Everton on Saturday and have opened the door for the champions. It’s a long way left to go, but if City collect all 54 remaining points they will lift the trophy for a third time in succession in May.

If Pep Guardiola is able to guide his club to the title on the back of 18 successive victories it will be yet another monumental moment in a legendary managerial career. The first step is a trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a place City have yet to score a goal in 4 visits. The City Collective have their thoughts on wether the Sky Blues will be able to collect their first-ever point at Spurs new home.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

I’m sure we’ve only just played this lot! This is a place where City are yet to score so we’re going to need Haaland to be on fire. Spurs are yet to draw at home this season, so that means Sunday will be a draw, right? I’m tempted to go for 3-3, but feel a City win incoming. Spurs 2-3 City

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

City have returned to form of late since that half time team talk in the last meeting between the two sides, and will rightly go into this game favourites. Spurs have recovered fairly from conceding four second half goals at the Etihad by beating both Fulham and Preston to nil. Results have been mixed between these two in recent years and this could be a tight game. Antonio Conte will be desperate to make it three clean sheets on the bounce and therefore I see the hosts sitting back and attempting to frustrate City. I think he might just find success and grind out a dull goalless draw. Spurs 0-0 City

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

Not a lot has changed since the last time we faced Spurs just a few weeks back. They still look uninspiring, and we are just as unpredictable as before. The second half of our match against them was a revelation, and I hope that City are able to keep up that same energy. However, we’ve yet to score a goal at their new stadium, but I’m hopeful that’ll change with this game. Maybe the departure of Cancelo will send a message throughout the entire squad. Manchester City Tottenham 0-2 Manchester City

Crunk Chocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

Manchester City travel to Stadio de Levy in hopes of winning the double over Tottenham. A week in between matches gives KDB and The Gang well deserved time to rest. Antonio Conte will not be present at the match but Conte ball is not just tactics, it’s a lifestyle. What I am fearful of is how City handles the counter, does Kyle Walker make an appearance? Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake started the last time City faced Tottenham. Pep has a tough decision ahead of him and I trust he will make the correct one. The thought of Son Heung-min running at our defense with Harry Kane waiting for his chance to strike terrifies most. For some reason I have a warming sense of calm and I want to embrace the feeling. A few frightful moments will matter not in a match that should have us all buzzing by the time the ref blows their whistle for the end of the match. Tottenham 0-2 City

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

City face a crucial moment in the title race in a venue that has to see them put the ball in the net. The squad have been afforded an opportunity to control the table in the EPL. A victory against Spurs, especially given the history at this ground, could be the jumpstart to a title run. I like Alvarez to start behind Haaland and score a brace. City win to move two points off Arsenal. Spurs 1-3 City

There you have it. What are your predictions for a crucial match against Spurs? Let us know in the comments.