Leicester City Women v Manchester City Women - Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City travel to bottom-placed Leicester City, looking to regain ground lost on the top three. The blues laboured to a 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa in their last WSL outing and are now five points behind United and Chelsea and two behind Arsenal, with the Gunners having a game in hand. That result means the blues face a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League, particularly of Arsenal win their game in hand.

Leicester on the other hand, are fighting for points but for a very different reason. A 3-0 win over Brighton on their last WSL outing was their first victory of the season and ended a run of nine straight defeats.

Team News

City could stick with the same team that thrashed Sheffield United 7-0 in the FA Cup, with Bunny Shaw getting a hattrick and Chloe Kelly getting a treble of assists.

Leicester have made several new signings in January, but one of them, Ruby Mace is ineligible to face her parent club.

Last Meeting

City struggled in the first half of last season and conceded a 1st minute goal at Leicester. However, Caroline Weir and Keira Walsh struck in the first half to put City in front. Lauren Hemp and Laura Coombs added to the tally late on in the second half to secure a 4-1 win.

In January, City visited in the League Cup and thrashed the Foxes 5-0.

Prediction

City have hit goal-scoring form and it’s a poor time for Leicester to face them. The blues will be looking to continue hitting the goals and I think they’ll get them.

Leicester City Women 0-5 Manchester City Women