Manchester City v Spurs: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a decent side in Spurs

The Premier League is rolling and we enter an always tricky match vs Spurs.

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Tottenham, London

Time and Date: Sunday 5 February 2023, Kickoff at 16:30 BST, 11.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Andy Madley

Assistants: Harry Lennard, Nick Hopton.

Fourth official: Graham Scott.

VAR: Paul Tierney.

Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett.

TV Info: SKY SPORTS (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

City are off a win v Arsenal in FA Cup action. Spurs are off a FA Cup win v Preston.

This should be a great match and with Conte out for Spurs, City should take advantage and put this cursed site behind them and get a win.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Phil Foden as questionable and John Stones out.

Spurs have Lucas Moura and Richarlison out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Spurs