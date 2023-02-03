Pep Talk: “I’ll never forget that eight or nine teams in the PL sent a letter to get us banned...”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had time today as he went over the double standards in the league, new players, departing players and much more.

Pep on Cancelo

“After the World Cup, we made a pre-season and decided to play, in some patterns different. I like what I watch. I give more time to other players. His personality, mine, he loves to play. He trains the best, the situation he doesn’t play much...” “In the last years, he has been one of the players with more minutes at Man City. He needs to play to be happy, we decide to let him go to Munich.”

Pep on Chelsea/double standards

“None of my business. It’s a surprise because it’s not a club state. We won 11 titles in the last five years being one of the five or six net spend teams in the PL.” “I’ll never forget that eight or nine teams in the PL sent a letter to get us banned...” “City being the last 5th or 6th in the PL for net spending, we won 11 trophies, four Premier League titles in five years. What Chelsea have done is none of my business. We know what we are working...” “What Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, United do, without good players, you have to spend. Now the market is, ‘Wow’. What they do is not my business. There are regulations...”

Pep on team changes

“What was the result? If we lost or drew, it would be a bad result. I know the team, it doesn’t matter what happens. All the decisions we take is for the best...” “Even when I said my comments, I don’t know what happens. I express my feelings. Two games and we have to continue.” “I prefer to play Phil [Foden] in other positions. In an emergency, he can play there [left-back or left wing-back]. Now he plays his natural positions, behind the striker.”

Pep on Spurs

“They were better than us. When we were there, we played good, missed penalties. They don’t give you anything, before, now with Conte, they are a tough opponent. Always there for titles. A tough place to go.”

What a presser, let’s hope this sparks the team to a win at Spurs.