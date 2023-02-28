Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Beat Bristol City, 3-0

Manchester City 3, Phil Foden 7’, 74’, Kevin De Bruyne81’

Phil Foden 7’, 74’, Kevin De Bruyne81’ Bristol City 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win away in the cup vs Bristol City. A really good win on the backs of some interesting changes. The team made the most of them and with a quick goal inside 10 minutes and one that added to it with two more later on.

A match that had a similar feel, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really sound match and this time kept the goals coming. It means a win was the correct result and one needed to help us keep in this to win the FA Cup.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a turning point in the team.

Two of note who did play well and were lively were Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden who were very good.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are advancing to the next round of the cup.

The stakes have risen and it will make for a fun close of season.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).