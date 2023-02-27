Manchester City v Bristol City: FA Cup Preview, Team News and Prediction

The FA Cup is back!

This time City face a tricky opponent in Bristol City.

Venue: Ashton Gate, Bristol, England

Time and Date: Tuesday 28 February 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 GMT (UK), 3.00 pm (EST)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Assistant referees: Adam Nunn and Sam Lewis

Fourth official: James Linington

TV Info: ITV (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET(Canada)

LiveStream: ***ESPN+ SIGN UP HERE FOR 7 DAY FREE TRIAL (USA)

Preview

City made it through to the fifth round of the competition after a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in January.

Meanwhile, our opponents overcame West Brom 3-0 at Ashton Gate to reach this stage.

A good game where we could see some rotation. Expect a fiery Pep Guardiola to utilize some players and maybe try something. A win is expected and we could see a tougher than expected match.

It should be a great match as both look to win and advance on to the next round.

Team News

For Man City, Laporte and Stones are out.

BC will see Benarous, Naismith, Wilson, Atkinson, and Conway out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Bristol City