Pep Talk: “Tomorrow and in the Champions League you have no chance when you lose.”

Pep Guardiola knows the pressure the players are on as they contend in three competitions. With the FA Cup on deck tomorrow, the manager knows managing expectations and players is of upmost importance. He spoke about that, injuries, feeling in the club and much more.

“We are in three competitions,”

“Tomorrow and in the Champions League you have no chance when you lose. In the Premier League we are close and the last ten games will define the season.

“I have the feeling in the Premier League many things will happen - teams will drop points. But we can’t drop many if we want to be there!”

“After Nottingham Forest, we were not consistent, now we are because we won one game.

“The way we are playing is good, results could be better. Sometimes it happens in football. Results are not exceptional but it’s okay.

“I have no complaints about how we are playing and how we are fighting. The mood in the locker room is exceptional and the guys are doing everything - that is enough for me.”

“Last 12 games, no defeats. This means they are there,” he said.

“My scouts said they are a good team, a manager with experience and did well at Leicester City. It’s a final, FA Cup is an important competition. A serious team will play tomorrow.

“My experience in this country, when you go away in FA Cup against a Championship team is always tough. At home it would be different but away is always tough.”