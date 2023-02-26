Manchester City Claim Cherries, Win 4-1: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City kept the pressure and intensity high as they scored twice within the opening 30 minutes and never relented to win the match. A great win where many payers played well ahead of a busy stretch.

Points were a must and City go all three. They keep pace with Arsenal and will make for a fun stretch down the season.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“It’s important to get back to winning games,”

“I’m very pleased with what I see and what I’m seeing every day.”

“The mood in the locker room is exceptional and the training sessions are really, really good - everyone is helping each other.

“It’s tough because we have played a lot of games away this month a lot.

“No recovery, every three days games and big travels a lot of pressure and demands physicality.

“Today, to come here and perform the way we did made me feel we still have the desire to try.

“We will try to fight for this Premier League, I don’t have any doubts.”

“Everyone will be important. You cannot do it with 11 players.

“If you have one game a week it’s not necessary to use a lot of players but this is not the case.

“We are lucky that we are still in three competitions now in February with many important games coming and every game we will play the best way to win it.”

“You see their faces and how happy they are when we win so you produce a good feeling for them and their families.

“Tell me something else that can be better than that and that’s why our supporters away are incredible.

“Thank you again for coming, safe trip back home and we see you soon.”