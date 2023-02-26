Match Recap: Manchester City Down Cherries, 4-1

Manchester City 4, Julián Álvarez (15’) Erling Haaland (29’) Phil Foden (45’) Chris Mepham (51’ OG)

Bourenmouth 1, Jefferson Lerma (83’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win away to the Cherries. A really good win on the backs of some interesting changes. The team made the most of them and with two goals inside 30 minutes, really took command of this one,

A match that had a similar feel, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. Add a scoring Haaland, return to form Foden and we had a good day in the south.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really sound match and this time kept the goals coming. It means a win was the correct result and one needed to keep pace at the top.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be the a much more difficult season than we all anticipated.

Two of note who did play well and were lively were Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden who were very good.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are still in the thick of the title race

The stakes have risen and it will make for a fun close of season.

