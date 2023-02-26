Erling Haaland Breaks New Manchester City Record

There’s a good reason why Sergio Aguero is revered at Manchester City. The former Argentine striker netted a total of 184 goals in 275 appearances for the club to establish himself as one of the best strikers to play both for the club and in England as a whole.

The Aguerooo! moment will have its place not only in the history of the Premier League, but in the annals of football in general. His achievements at Man City cemented his place as a legend for the club and one of the truly outstanding players that has ever graced the Premier League.

At the peak of his powers the former City forward netted 26 Premier League goals in the 2014/15 season. It was his best output in a single campaign for the Blues. No player had achieved such a feat for the club before him. And after he left the club in 2021 none had come close to the tally until the arrival of a certain Erling Haaland.

It’s no longer a secret that the Norwegian is something special. His reputation preceded him long before he arrived at the Etihad Stadium having broken several records from the Austrian top-flight with RB Salzburg to the German Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

The question still remained, could he do it at arguably the toughest league in world football?

The 22-year-old has answered that emphatically. In fact, after having already broken several records by the halfway mark in his very first campaign in England, he added another feather to his cap on Saturday as Manchester City defeated Bournemouth 4-1.

Despite enduring several criticisms especially following the unexpected draw at Nottingham Forest, manager Pep Guardiola has continued to express confidence in his ability and appreciation of his contributions.

“Erling Haaland, his impact has been incredible. We love him and he is helping us. Today we found him more and he is an incredible threat,” Guardiola commented about his impact after the game.

Netting his 27th league goal of the campaign on the night, he cemented his place as one of the very best to feature for the club. The record was also broken in just his 24th league game of the campaign. With 13 matches still left to play, he is now gunning for the league’s all-time best of 34.

That record is currently held by former Manchester United and Newcastle United strikers Andy Cole and Alan Shearer. The City striker needs just seven goals in the remaining 13 matches to equal that record. One more and he will set a new record. Achieving such a feat will be remarkable. But even if he doesn’t, he has already made his mark on the division.

However, irrespective of Haaland’s personal achievements, the team’s accomplishments at the end of the campaign will be more important. That should be the focus for not just the player, but for the team as a whole. Pep Guardiola will most likely remind the players of that whenever necessary.