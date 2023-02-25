Bournemouth v Manchester City - Head to Head

Manchester City take on Bournemouth as they look to keep pace with leaders Arsenal at the top of the Premier League. The blues have drawn their last two away matches at Forest and Leipzig, while the Cherries have drawn their last two home games. Does that mean a draw is on the cards? Hopefully the stats will be able to predict the outcome.

A little light on the stats

Getting some stats on this fixture has proven a bit of a challenge. The two teams have met just eight times in their history, with the blues winning seven and the eighth finishing in a goalless draw.

The blues won their first meeting 2-0 at Dean Court, then won 1-0 the following season as they headed towards promotion to the first division. City continued to keep a clean sheet at the home of the Cherries with a goalless draw in 1999, then won the following two matches 4-0 (2016) and 2-0 (2017).

Bournemouth finally got a home goal against the blues when they opened the scoring in August 2017 after just 13 minutes. Gabriel Jesus levelled eight minutes later, before Raheem Sterling scored a 90th minute winner - and was then sent off. City then won 1-0 in March 2019 and 3-1 in August of the same year.

The two have never met at Bournemouth outside the league and have met on three occasions in February. Two have been played at Bournemouth and one in Manchester, with City winning 2-0 twice (once at home, once away) with the other a goalless draw. If you’re superstitious, that may give you a little hope of a City win.

Spookily, the three times City and Bournemouth have faced each other have all been on February 13th. Pity this fixture wasn’t earlier.

And that’s it. There really is nothing else. Ian Bishop played for both, as did Kevin Bond, who missed a penalty against City in 1988. City won 1-0 thanks to a Paul Moulden goal. Once a blue eh?