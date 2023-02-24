Manchester City v Bournemouth: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a tough test away from home, Bournemouth.

The Premier League is rolling and we enter a crucial stretch.

Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England

Time and Date: Saturday 25 February 2023, Kickoff at 17:30 GMT, 12.30 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Paul Tierney.

Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Neil Davies.

Fourth official: Gavin Ward.

VAR: Andy Madley.

Assistant VAR: Gary Beswick.

TV Info: SKY SPORTS (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

City were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest in our last league encounter last Saturday, and also drew 1-1 in midweek against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg in Germany.

As for the Cherries, they secured an impressive 1-0 away victory over Wolves last weekend.

A good match that City need to take all three points. Expect a slight rotation and City to keep the pressure on them right from the start.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have just John Stones out. Laporte and De Bruyne are questionable.

The Cherries have Brooks, Zabarni, Lerma, Zemura and Stanislas out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth