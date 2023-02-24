Pep Talk: We have done, in general, really well home and away for many years and this season is not an exception.”

Pep Guardiola is confident in his side as he held his usual pre match presser. The manager stressed being calm after the draw in the UCL, the Cherries, injuries and much more.

Let’s get to it:

“We have done, in general, really well home and away for many years and this season is not an exception.”

Pep Guardiola on Bournemouth: “Different manager, this short time. They won against Wolves, I was quite impressed. They do nice and really good things.”

“Nottingham, after three days, I was really impressed. After Arsenal, three days we go to Leipzig - a really demanding game. It’s a question to consider, our athleticism is there but we have to be cautious.”

“Erling [Haaland] has been good all season. When I finish a game, one second later I know if he was involved or not, who should be involved more or not. I know exactly... It depends on us. We need to look for him a little more.”

“I don’t know if making substitutions is about tactics, 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1, whatever telephone numbers. I’m not concerned. Kevin [De Bruyne] was not there [in Leipzig], Aymer [Laporte], John [Stones]...”

“In the second-half [vs Leipzig], I wanted to make a change; maybe Phil or Julian near Erling. After we conceded, we were good. When the situation is going well, I don’t like to change around normally. When I don’t like what I see, I will.”

“Take a look at the table! When I got here, everyone warned me this is not the same as Spain or Germany: Welcome to the UK! Unfortunately, it’s been a two horse race, but now finally there is more.”

“Happiness is overestimated!”