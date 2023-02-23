Manchester City 1-1 RB Leipzig: Reaction & Tweets

A tough, tough match. Manchester City leave Germany with a draw as the team despite dominating, could not secure victory. Still, everything to play for in the second leg as Pep Guardiola stressed control and a good result.

On to the reaction-

“I had the feeling that the game would be like this and it would be decided in the second leg,”

“I would say before they scored, that for 20/25 minutes they were excellent.

“Normally, there is one concept in football that if we play like in this in the first half people will say how bad we played in the second.

“Why can you not think that Leipzig is a good team? They have not lost many games, they beat Real Madrid here in a good game. The game against Bayern Munich, Bayern was better but in the second half Leipzig was much better.

“I have a lot of respect about Leipzig and when they do good things it’s because they are good.”

“They were heads down.

“I said ‘why are your heads down’? Heads up! It was really good. You played the game we should play.

“At the end it could be more of course but this can happen. Sometimes this can happen. We could not always do the control that we need to do.”

“Of course I will learn from what I saw today, we can do better, we can adjust something in the build-up because they are a really good team and find a way to get through.

“It’s Champions League, big clubs are in the Europa League right now so it’s such a demanding competition. Before it was quite easy but now today, all the teams in all leagues are really strong. Good teams, good managers.

“My expectations are not high. My expectation was not to fly to Leipzig to win easy. Not for one second I thought that, the game we are going to play needs control. It’s two legs, 180 minutes.”