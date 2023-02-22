UCL Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Draw in Germany, 1-1

Manchester City 1, Riyad Mahrez (27’)

RB Leipzig 1, Josko Gvardiol (70’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City draw away at RB Leipzig. Despite the good play and perhaps a bit soft on going forward, City could not consummate the possession with goals and leave with a draw. Pep drew up a control based team and it worked even if it left to a less than stellar draw.

A match that had a similar feel to the typical City script. Dominate in long stretches, not get a multi goal lead and then concede with around 20 minutes to go.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really sound match, but just could not get the final and winning goal. It means a draw is just an ok result given the challenges this RBL side present.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be the a much more difficult season than we all anticipated.

Two of note who did play well and were lively were Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker who were very sound.

The story of the night is that City get a draw and have everything to play for in the second leg at home.

The stakes have risen and it will make the for a really tense second leg!

