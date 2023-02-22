Manchester City v RB Leipzig: Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the knock out rounds begin!

Manchester City are facing a great team in RB Leipzig.

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Time and Date: Wednesday 22 February 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 GMT, 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Head Referee: Serdar Gözübüyük

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

City are undefeated in last three Champions League matches, with two wins and one draw, while Leipzig have one win, one draw and one loss in their last three encounters.

City were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest on the weekend, while Leipzig stormed Wolfsburg away, 3-0.

It should be a tense and high actioned affair. The styles both clubs play could make for a really fun match.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are high as John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte are out.

For RBL, Injured and suspended players Péter Gulácsi, Dani Olmo and Abdou Diallo are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 RB Leipzig