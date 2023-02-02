Sky Blue News: Adios Vicky, Ortega the Blue, Summer Targets, and More...

Manchester City women are building toward a Saturday road trip to Leicester to face the Foxes. The men are heading to London on Sunday for a match with Tottenham Hotspur. Sky Blue News is here to get you ready for all the action.

The former Everton man made the comments during his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday night’s clash with Valencia at the Bernabeu. Los che parted company with Gennaro Gattuso recently with the La Liga club sitting 14th in their division. When asked what he thought about Gattuso leaving Valencia, Ancelotti made the point that being sacked is part and parcel of being a football manager and that it can happen to anyone. He explained: “It’s a reality for coaches. “We all get fired, except Guardiola but even Pep if he continues to work even he will get the sack one day. It has happened to me in my career but I am still here.” Guardiola’s future at the Etihad Stadium was in doubt earlier this season when he had not extended his contract which was set to expire at the end of the campaign. However in November, the Catalan coach penned a two-year deal which will keep him at City until 2025.

Following her move, Losada paid tribute to the blues and their supporters for their support during her time at the club. “Thank you to the club, staff and all the workers at Manchester City for these last 2 years, you’ve been great to me since day one. “Thank you to all the fans that have been supporting us every game and helping the growth of women’s football, you are a key part in this. “And finally, thank you to all ma chicas for all the memories together, keep showing your talent and being yourself!”

Haaland is currently represented by Pimenta, who took over the reins of Mino Raiola’s agency after the agent passed away in April 2022. Pimenta refused to confirm or deny whether Haaland has a release clause in his contract, but she insists the 22-year-old is “happy” at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal and his hat-trick with Riyad Mahrez on January 22, 2023 “I have done all the contracts for this agency in the last 25 years. Everybody,” she told AS. “There wasn’t a single time that a player said ‘I want to go’ and couldn’t do it. “My hope is that he is always happy wherever he is. And today he is very happy at City. Tomorrow, we’ll have to think about it. “It is not positive for a footballer to play one season thinking about the next. It’s like you start thinking about your next woman the day you get married. “Today, Haaland is ‘married’ but as a lawyer, I have to prepare for the possibility that if you need the key [to the door], you can have it.” When asked how much Haaland is worth, Pimenta claimed that the Norway international has a value of €1bn (£886.7m).

Reflecting on his time at City so far, Ortega revealed how he sought to push himself in every training session to ensure he was primed for action whenever called upon. And he also highlighted how everyone at the Club had helped him quickly adapt and settle into both a new environment and new country. “It’s all about the training. When I don’t play so much, I have to improve in the normal routine which is training in the week,” Ortega explained, speaking in the wake of Friday’s fine Cup win over Arsenal. “When I prepare everything in the week, I feel ready for the game, so it doesn’t matter if it’s a training game or a cup game like Friday.

Ortega Moreno has revealed how much he is enjoying life at Manchester City!



Manchester City are already lining up possible summer signings as their rivals scramble to wrap up deadline day deals, according to reports. The Blues have a gap they need to close if they want to defend their Premier League crown, currently five points behind Arsenal having played a game more. City have to become more consistent if they are to catch and surpass Arsenal, but they are not going to be spending big bucks on deadline day to ensure that happens. But the reigning champions are likely to spend in the summer to continue their dominance, or at least that’s according to the Daily Mail. The report claims City will look to get ahead of uncertainties over the futures of Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan by investing in new talent.

Borussia Dortmund ace Bellingham has stood out in the Bundesliga as well as the 2022 World Cup and attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid. City have also entered the bidding war but manager Pep Guardiola wants more goals from those behind Erling Haaland. That is why the Manchester giants are also keeping tabs on Leicester star Maddison, who has registered seven goals and four assists in 16 appearances across all competitions this season. Leicester are increasingly unlikely to hold on to the versatile midfielder this summer. The England international has only 18 months left on his current deal and doesn’t appear keen on extending. The Foxes also want to avoid repeating the same mistake they made with Youri Tielemans, who will be able to leave for free come June.

And finally... City are reportedly planning a pre-season trip to the subcontinent.

According to a report by Football Insider, the Blues are plotting a pre-season visit to India this summer. Known to have a significant fan base in the south Asian country, Pep Guardiola’s side have garnered rising support in India swiftly since the Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008. A friendly meeting with CFG -owned Mumbai City FC is on the cards as City are likely to play a one-off fixture in the subcontinent as opposed to taking a full-fledged tour. Mumbai City compete in the Indian Super League, one of the fastest rising leagues in the world, and one which has seen promising talents emerge from in the last few years. Earlier this year, City announced a regional partnership with Reliance Jio, India’s leading digital services brand, as the club’s official mobile communications network partner in the country.

#ManCity are considering a visit to India during pre-season this summer ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. It is likely that @ManCity’s trip would see them play a one-off match, as opposed to a full tour.



Stay with Bitter and Blue for all the latest from Manchester City Football Club.