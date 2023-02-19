Manchester City Draw at Forest: Reaction & Tweets

A tough match and despite playing well the club will rue this missed opportunity. With the club being still behind Arsenal this could prove a missed result. Still, not all is lost as the team played well and kept the level high despite a bad day in front of net.

Points will be missed and City next time should take advantage. On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Congratulations to Nottingham Forest for the point that they got,” “It was a brilliant performance, we played really good but we didn’t score. We have to score. “It’s sad and disappointing but the way we played was really good, but we missed the chances that we missed, it’s because today was not the day to win the game. “We played a really good game, we knew it and we missed the second goal. “After the second will arrive the third. We cannot do it but we have to look at ourselves that we can do better in terms of say something like in terms of we have to win, yes. “And we have to do it and today we missed too many clear chances.”

On Haaland

“He’s positive and he’s going to go next time. “All these type of games in this competition it’s a question of preparation in order to face the opponents and to face this game. “We had the chances like the other ones. Unfortunately we dropped points. “When we lost against Brentford at home, I said ‘well deserved for Brentford’. Today, we were much, much better than the opponent. “Maybe my colleague will not agree but we were much, much better but you have to score the goals. “If we don’t do it, always we have to blame ourselves.”

Notable Tweets

Yeah, that was a really frustrating result today, wasn't it?



— City Report Podcast - Manchester City Podcast (@cityreportpod) February 18, 2023

Disappointed we didn’t get all 3 points today, but we’ll fight til the end! pic.twitter.com/agpeLe3w5Q — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) February 18, 2023

Nothing wrong with that performance from City, absolutely dominated. No need to overreact. Poor finishing let us down, just one of those days. Just so frustrating given the context of this title race. One of the most one sided games I’ve seen #ManCity — LNobbins (@LNobbins) February 18, 2023