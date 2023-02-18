Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Held at Forest, 1-1

Manchester City 1, Bernardo Silva (41’)

Nottingham 1, Chris Wood (84’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City draw away at Forest. Despite the good play and perhaps the best since the World Cup break, City could not consummate the goals and leave with a point. Pep drew up the correct match, but could not win.

A match that had a similar feel to the typical City script. Dominate in long stretches, not get a multi goal lead and then concede with under 20 minutes to go.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really sound match but just could not get the final and winning goal. It means a draw holds us back vs Arsenal, but points will be dropped and with 12+ matches left, the title is still a possibility.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be the a much more difficult season than we all anticipated.

Two of note who did play well and were lively were Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker who were very sound.

The story of the night is that City get a draw and while disappointing are still in the thick of the title race.

The stakes have risen and it will make the final stretch a real fun one!

