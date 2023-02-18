Gut Feelings: Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

Manchester City are headed to Nottinghamshire to match up against Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. City have just found their way back to the top of the Premier League and will be looking to keep the momentum moving forward. The City Collective give us a look into the future to see how the match will go.

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

Good game we need to win. City will want to keep pressure on Arsenal. Expect some rotation so a bit more action, but still City should have enough to win. Nottingham Forest 1-3 Manchester City

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

Well this is it right? Time to figure out if City are truly back to their best or if the inconsistency will continue. Forest are in the midst of an injury crisis and have one of the worst goal differentials in the league. In theory this should be an easy win, but nothing appears easy with this City side right now. Time to keep the pressure up on Arsenal. Nottingham Forest 0-4 Manchester City

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

Matchday once again. The fixtures are coming thick and fast at the moment and Manchester City will be looking to back up their league-topping performance against Arsenal with a victory away to Nottingham City. Pep will likely switch up the side, but I don’t think that will matter much against the Tricky Trees. Give me a Haaland double and a City victory. Nottingham Forest 0-5 Manchester City

There you have it. What are your predictions? Let us know in the comments.