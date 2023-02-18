CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

Manchester City are top of the league. And they’ll be keen to keep it that way at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest. Man City took it to Steve Copper’s side in the reverse fixture back in August as they dispatched the Trees by 6 goals to nil. How will Pep Guardiola line the lads up this time? here’s my look at the eleven. Stefan Ortega takes a turn in goal.

This is City’s third match in 7 days and this is the first of 4 road matches in 10 days. My guess is that Pep will heavily rotate the side. I’ll take Rico Lewis and Aymeric Laporte at the fullback spots in this one. Rúben DIas has been lights out since his return from injury and Manuel Akanji will line up next to the Portugal international.

Three in the midfield for Pep as usual. Rodri takes up his usual post at the pivot. Bernardo Silva and İlkay Gündoğan will look to supply balls to the front three. Kevin De Bruyne will take a break but could come on in relief.

Jack Grealish has been on fire of late and may well be City’s most in-form attacking player. That said, we’re gonna give ol’ Super Jack the night off. Riyad Mahrez will have a seat as well. In their place, we’ll start Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden on the wings with the record-chasing Haaland in the middle.

Goal Stefan Ortega Defenders Rico Lewis Rúben Dias Manuel Akanji Aymeric Laporte Midfielders Rodri Bernardo Silva İlkay Gündoğan Forwards Julian Alvarez Erling Haaland Phil Foden

There you have it Cityzens. Who are your preferred starters on the day? Let us know in the comments.