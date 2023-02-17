Manchester City v Nottingham Forest: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a hugely big side in Nottingham Forest.

The Premier League is rolling and we enter a crucial stretch.

Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham, England

Time and Date: Saturday 18 February 2023, Kickoff at 15:00 GMT, 10.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Graham Scott.

Assistants: Matthew Wilkes, Derek Eaton.

Fourth official: Josh Smith.

VAR: Peter Bankes.

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.

TV Info: SKY SPORTS RADIO (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

Kevin de Bruyne scored one and assisted another in a succulous 3-1 Premier League victory over Arsenal which saw City rise to the top of the table in midweek.

Forest fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham in their last league encounter in London.

City need to keep pressure on Arsenal so expect a fired up side that might contain some rotation as Pep manages this grueling season.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have just John Stones out.

Forest have Kouyate, Henderson, Biancone, Niakhate, Richards, Yates, McKenna, Awoniyi and Boly out.

Prediction

Manchester City 4-2 Forest