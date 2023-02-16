Manchester City Reaction: Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland

Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland got on the scoresheet as Manchester City conquered London and beat Arsenal 3-1.
With great play, determination, grit and a genius at manager, City took full advantage and got a great win.
You can really tell the team and players have a new found appreciation for the club, fans and coaching after some allegations of malfeasance last week.
Haaland Reaction
“We made small adjustments in the half time from Pep, we’re good quality players and we have to get it out every single player, that’s exactly what we did today,”
“For me we have to play a little more like this sometimes, that’s exactly what we did today. I’m so proud today, I’m so proud of every single guy here, I’m so happy to be here.
“Of course, we can all agree they have been the best team this season, so to come here and play is not easy.
“But we played an amazing game and got three really important points and yeah, we’re in it again.”
“That’s my life [goals]. It’s already gone 20 minutes since I got my last goal, I’m already on it again, I have to keep working. I’ll do my best.
Grealish Reaction
“Honestly, It was massive, for me it was a great night,” he said. “That’s what I’ve wanted to do. I feel like I’ve been playing well. I want to come and affect these big games.
“To score tonight was so important, honestly, I was absolutely buzzing, for myself and the team. I thank the manager really, he’s letting me play a lot and with freedom.
“It’s difficult as I’ve said a lot of times, when I was at Aston Villa, the manager said go and do what you want to find the ball. Here we have so many top players honestly, the manager wants us to make the pitch big.
“I’m really enjoying my football at the moment. I know Gundo and I knew he was going to pass it, he’s so unselfish man, I just knew he was going to pass, him and Kev.
“I’m trying to go back across. As it was coming, it felt like ten seconds, I was going to try and reverse it, but I know [Aaron] Ramsdale from our time at England.
“I was due one of them, a deflection to help it go in. It feels so long. The longer you go without a goal, the more you do. I stayed out yesterday after training with Enzo [Maresca] and we did some finishes and stuff. As soon as I scored I went over to him.
Loading comments...