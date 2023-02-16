Manchester City Reaction: Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland

Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland got on the scoresheet as Manchester City conquered London and beat Arsenal 3-1.

With great play, determination, grit and a genius at manager, City took full advantage and got a great win.

You can really tell the team and players have a new found appreciation for the club, fans and coaching after some allegations of malfeasance last week.

Haaland Reaction

“We made small adjustments in the half time from Pep, we’re good quality players and we have to get it out every single player, that’s exactly what we did today,” “For me we have to play a little more like this sometimes, that’s exactly what we did today. I’m so proud today, I’m so proud of every single guy here, I’m so happy to be here. “Of course, we can all agree they have been the best team this season, so to come here and play is not easy. “But we played an amazing game and got three really important points and yeah, we’re in it again.” “That’s my life [goals]. It’s already gone 20 minutes since I got my last goal, I’m already on it again, I have to keep working. I’ll do my best.

Grealish Reaction