Sky Blue News: City Go Top, KDB Feisty, Match Reax, and More...

Manchester City are top of the league after beating Arsenal FC at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening. The new league leaders look to be hitting their stride and will be keen to back this win up when they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Sky Blue News has all the latest to keep you current.

Manchester City landed the first blow after 24 minutes, and it was an uncharacteristic Arsenal mistake that handed them the goal on a silver platter. Ederson launched a long ball to Jack Grealish on the left wing and though Takehiro Tomiyasu got to it first, the Japanese international’s attempted pass back to goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale came up well short. Kevin De Bruyne pounced and lifted the ball over Ramsdale with a first-time, left-footed lob to make it 1-1. Arsenal’s equalizer came in the 42nd minute, courtesy of another defensive mistake, this time by Ederson. Eddie Nketiah was first to a ball played in behind Man City’s defense and got a shot away as Ederson rushed out and clattered into him as the ball slowly rolled toward goal, but Nathan Ake slid in and hooked the ball away just before it crossed the goal line. Referee Anthony Taylor immediately whistled for the contact and gave Arsenal the penalty, which Bukayo Saka dispatched with ice water running through his veins. It was a hat trick of defensive errors that gave Manchester City their second goal, as Arsenal continued to play the ball out of the back despite coming under increased pressure. Bernardo Silva won the ball back, quickly found Haaland, who found Ilkay Gundogan, who backheeled the ball to Jack Grealish for a first-time finish past Ramsdale.

Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland scored the second-half goals that proved the difference in an entertaining top-of-the-table clash. Kevin De Bruyne’s opportunistic finish midway through the first half had opened the scoring before Arsenal levelled through a controversial penalty shortly before the break. The champions responded in the best possible manner to put a marker down in this year’s title race. We now have 51 points from 23 matches and a positive goal difference of 36 with Arsenal on the same points tally and a goal difference of 26 having played one game fewer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners supporters threw projectiles at the attacking midfielder late on in the crucial clash at the Emirates Stadium as bottles and cups landed near the Belgian down by the corner flag. De Bruyne did not seem to be bothered by the abuse and even mocked the home crowd on social media. He posted an image on Instagram with the message: “Beer, anyone?” followed by another picture of a cup flying over his head captioned: “Thanks”. THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Bruyne played a starring role in City’s victory over their Premier League rivals. He scored the opening goal for the reigning Premier League champions and then assisted Erling Haaland for his team’s third. The result sees City go top of the table on goal difference, though Arsenal have a game in hand.

Manchester City had won a throw after Gabriel put the ball out of play around five minutes into the second-half. With the scores level, Arteta attempted to slow down City’s desire to restart the game quickly as the ball rolled near him. De Bruyne jogged over to get the ball, but Arteta shielded it with his body and flicked it away. City star De Bruyne went to kick the ball but caught Arteta’s shins instead and then shoved Arteta away in frustration. As he then walked back with the ball, De Bruyne put his finger in Arteta’s face as a way to tell off the Arsenal boss. Granit Xhaka then ran over to remonstrate with De Bruyne for pushing his manager. Fourth official Darren England also moved in to calm things down, with two further members of Arsenal’s backroom staff coming over. Scotland legend Ally McCoist though believed that De Bruyne’s push on Arteta was unfair. “I know what he was up to Arteta, but I’m not sure it deserved that reaction,” he told Amazon Prime.

Manchester City went top of the Premier League table after a battling victory over title challengers Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening. Dubbed the biggest game of the season, the feisty clash came to life as Kevin De Bruyne’s masterful chipped shot gave City the lead, but a contentious penalty converted by Bukayo Saka levelled the scores heading into the break. Pep Guardiola’s side came out of the tunnel energetic but saw their penalty waived away by VAR following an offside but this mattered little as City came forward again, this time Haaland passed the ball though, leading to a Jack Grealish strike to give City the advantage once more. The important win was confirmed as Haaland then got his goal at long last, converting from a sharp De Bruyne pass, sending City top of the table.

Manchester City have won a crucial match after a fun game and week for the club after that news last week. Pep put out an unorthodox lineup and got the win. The team played inspired, united and charged to a convincing win. A match that had a similar feel to the weekends. Pep really got this team together and that City vs the world mentality led to a great win where City took their chances and despite some chicanery by the ref, held a two goal win. One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really sound opening 45. It means a great win puts us ahead and top for now. A gritty and well deserved victory. City had so many players who played well and this seems to be the turning point for City’s new charge for the title. Two of note who did play well and were lively were Jack Grealish and Ruben Dias who were incredible. The story of the night is that City get a huge win and are momentarily top of the league.

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Collect all three points away at Arsenal



And finally... We still love Zinny.

Zinchenko, a team player, never complained about not starting but trained harder to get his place. He was ready for a speech that probably helped Manchester City win the Premier League title in the 2021/22 season. “Forget what happened in the past. This is gone, over. Forget! Just look at each other, give everything and die on the pitch. Everyone knows what they have to do on the pitch. We f***ing fight for something massive and incredible. We need to be ready to become legends. All of you. We go there, and we f***ing die there.” Arsenal fans have been keen to point out what a leader and inspiration they have in the Ukrainian defender, but his former coach has that same admiration months after leaving the Etihad Stadium. “I think everybody here is in love with him,” Guardiola told Taylor.

