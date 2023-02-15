Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Disrupt Arsenal, Win 3-1 Away

Manchester City 3, K De Bruyne (24’), J Grealish (72’), E Haaland (82’)

Arsenal, B Saka (42’ PEN)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City have won a crucial match after a fun game and week for the club after that news last week. Pep put out an unorthodox lineup and got the win. The team played inspired, united and charged to a convincing win.

A match that had a similar feel to the weekends. Pep really got this team together and that City vs the world mentality led to a great win where City took their chances and despite some chicanery by the ref, held a two goal win.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really sound opening 45. It means a great win puts us ahead and top for now. A gritty and well deserved victory.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be the turning point for City’s new charge for the title.

Two of note who did play well and were lively were Jack Grealish and Ruben Dias who were incredible.

The story of the night is that City get a huge win and are momentarily top of the league.

It’s a much needed win to make the final stretch a real fun one!

