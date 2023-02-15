Gut Feelings: Arsenal FC v Manchester City

Manchester City are in London to face their most important match of the season so far against league-leading Arsenal FC. A win would see City overtake the Gunners and seize control of the title race. Will the Sky Blues get it done? The City Collective have given their predictions.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

Mega tough one this. City are going well but always have the potential to leak a goal or two. Arsenal not so great but always have the potential to score a goal or two. I read somewhere that the VAR ref is a United fan so if it ends in a dodgy draw, we know that’s true. I think everyone thinks City will mess this up. Everyone except City fans that is. I’m going for a City win, big surprise. Arsenal 2-3 Manchester City

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

Both managers are too smart to be reckless in what is arguably the most high stakes game of the season so far. A win for either side would be absolutely huge for their respective seasons. The last two matches saw City win by one goal. I think this one will be even closer with nothing separating what are the two best teams in the league. Arsenal 1-1 City

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

Big, big match! 1 vs 2, we should see a ready and motivated City side. Think it will come down to midfield and I’d take ours over theirs every time. Give me a 2-1 away victory. Arsenal 1-2 Mancester City

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

Gut feelings for Arsenal: This is probably the biggest game of the season. It isn’t quite a title decider, because a City win doesn’t crush Arsenal’s chances, but an Arsenal win would just about kill City’s. The PL investigation has hopefully lit a fire and reinvigorated the side, the Villa performance was promising but this is a true test. Need Laporte and Dias to start, not sure if Bernardo gets another run at LB, but Zinny got his surprise LB start against Conte’s Chelsea and look what happened. Arsenal finally look like they’re wavering, now is the perfect time to strike. Arsenal 2-3 Manchester City

Crunk Chocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

Manchester City travel to London with a chance to take over the top spot in the Premier League as long as they can defeat Arsenal. The Gunners are struggling to score goals and are experiencing adversity for the first time this season. City should be riding high off a strong showing during their 3-1 win against Aston Villa. The biggest question that every City fan will be waiting to find out: “is Erling Haaland healthy?” I do believe Julian Alvarez can handle playing up top alone. Watching the team lose their edge in the second half without Haaland on the pitch gives me slight anxiety. Pep’s words in the last press conference still have me gassed up! I’m positive Pep has covered all the x’ s and o’s in practice. All there’s left to do is play the match and I can’t imagine a scenario where City loses. The whole season has led to this moment. City hold on to possession and manage to score first. From there Arsenal will crumble and I’ll cackle the entire match. Arsenal 0 - 2 Manchester City

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

Well, we’ve been waiting for this day for a while. City got the best of the Gunners at home in the FA Cup, but now we travel to their place for a chance to go top of the table. You may remember our last visit to the Emirates. A 1-2 City win that featured late heroics from Rodri. I expect this match to be just as close. I like City to win, let’s have Hot Rod play the starring role once more. Arsenal 0-1 Manchester City

There you have it. What do you think the outcome will be? Let us know in the comments. Come on City!!!