CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Arsenal FC v Manchester City

Bernardo Silva at left-back. I didn't see that one coming. Once again Pep Guardiola has zigged when I expected him to zag. Pep had hinted that he felt one of the midfielders could play at fullback, and turns out it was our number 20. I don’t think Pep will be quite as experimental against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal FC, But I do expect some risks from the Manchester City manager. We start with Ederson in goal.

Rúben Dias was restored to the starting lineup against Villa alongside Aymeric Laporte. The results were very satisfying. City played their best defensive first half in some time, and when Dias came off the difference in play was quite noticeable. Give me Nathan Aké in Silva’s place on the left and Rico Lewis to get the start at right in a high-leverage match.

Bernardo stays on the pitch in the midfield. Such a strong performance deserves another start. KDB showed that he may be ready to hit top gear after a bit of down period, and Rodri had the late-game heroics last time we visited the Emirates. Expect to see İlkay Gündoğan at some point in the second half.

I expect this game to be tight and the margins to be thin. We have no choice but to start our most effective attacking trio this season. Riyad Mahrez on the right, Jack Grealish wide to the left, and Erling Braut Haaland causing havoc at the top.

Goal Ederson Defenders Rico Lewis Rúben Dias Aymeric Laporte Nathan Aké Midfielders Rodri Bernardo Silva Kevin De Bruyne Forwards Riyad Mahrez Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

