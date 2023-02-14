Manchester City v Arsenal: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a top team Arsenal.

The Premier League is rolling and we enter a one vs two match!

Venue: Emirates Stadium, Hornsey Rd, London , England

Time and Date: Wednesday 15 February 2023, Kickoff at 19:30 GMT, 2.30 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Anthony Taylor.

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.

Fourth official: Darren England.

VAR: David Coote.

Assistant VAR: Marc Perry.

TV Info: AMAZON PRIME (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview + Form

City secured a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at the Etihad on Sunday.

That cut the gap on the Gunners to three points giving City the chance to move top with a victory on Wednesday night.

Arsenal dropped two points at home to Brentford on Saturday with a controversial 1-1 draw with the Bees equaliser not checked correctly by VAR.

This match could prove a title deciding match for City as the club continues to reel from serious allegations vs the club.

With a new found togetherness expect a great City performance.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have just John Stones out.

Arsenal have Rowe, Jesus, Elneny and Nelson out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-2 Arsenal