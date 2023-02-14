Pep Talk: “Always I handle incredible human beings and incredible football players since I’ve been here.”

Pep Guardiola has really seen the team come together. The manager spoke about that, team fitness, injuries, Arsenal and much more.

Let’s get right in to it.

Pep on unity

“Listen, after [beating] Arsenal [in the FA Cup] there wasn’t suddenly this togetherness,”

“Always I handle incredible human beings and incredible football players since I’ve been here. I don’t complain once.

“Everyone makes mistakes - I’m the first, everyone has their own personalities and try to live together.

“More or less these years we have been perfectly together, players, club, staff, backroom staff. The mood is really good and has been for many years.

“ During the seasons after I said many things happened in the past, success, and many things, sometimes little things must be adjusted, I first have to understand the situation differently.

“We’re delighted to be together, not because we beat Aston Villa and not because we lost to Spurs.”

“I have the feeling that many things can happen. So the FA Cup and Champions League is knockout and then we try to arrive in final eight to 10 Premier League games being there.

“This is the deal, the target and tomorrow will help us to be there in the last eight to 10 games.

“There are many tough games away and home for all the contenders.

“Of course, we can’t deny it’s so important for us. If we handle all the aspects these type of games give to you, it’s a big difference.”