Manchester City Take Care of Aston Villa, 3-1: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City played with a real chip on their shoulder as they win at home and continue the pressure on league leaders Arsenal. Pep Guardiola played with only three defenders as the club kept control and played perhaps their best 45 minutes of the year.

We move on to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Erling has a kick and we will see,” Guardiola said. “We will assess him in the next few days to see how severe it is.

“At half-time I spoke with the doctors to see and they said maybe at 3-0 we don’t need to take a risk and I agreed with the doctors.

“If the score was more tight maybe I wouldn’t do it. I think he’s not injured but tomorrow we will see. Hopefully he can play there on Wednesday. If he’s not ready or it’s a risk he’s not going to play.”

“The players at the bottom of the league are fighting for so many things. Every game is tougher and tougher.

“We will travel to London to play our game.

“Especially the way we are behaving in the training sessions in the last week to 10 days, we improved a lot.

“Everyone is so focused, not just the performances. You have to have the chance to be competitive - that doesn’t ensure you will win, but without that it is impossible.”