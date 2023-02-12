Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Delight at the Etihad, Beat Villa 3-1

Manchester City 3, Rodri (4’) Ilkay Gündogan (39’) Riyad Mahrez (45’+1’ PEN)

Aston Villa 1, Ollie Watkins (61’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City have won a crucial match after a tumultuous week for the club. Pep put out an unorthodox lineup and got the win. The team played inspired, united and charged to a convincing win.

A match that had a similar feel to all the City of old. Pep really got this team together and that City vs the world mentality can propel this side to new hieghts.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really sound opening 45. It means a great win puts us just behind Arsenal with a chance to take top midweek as City visit the Gunners.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be the turning point for City’s season as eveyone n newly invigorated.

Two of note who did play well and were lively were Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne who were of just mint.

The story of the night is that City get a huge win and closer to being top of the table.

It’s a much needed win to setup a massively huge match midweek.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).