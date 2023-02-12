CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Aston Villa

Once again Arsenal FC have handed control of the Premier League title to Manchester City. Will the Sky Blues capitalize this time around? I had a notion that Pep Guardiola might try a different setup against Tottenham Hotspur last time out, but I opted for a more familiar 4-3-3. Pep played something close to what I had originally envisioned. So how will he set them up this time? For starters, it’s Ederson in goal.

I had subbed Kyle Walker for Rico Lewis in last weekend’s starting eleven. It is clear that Rico is Pep’s first choice. In possession, he seamlessly slides into midfield and his instincts are very good. I leave the rest of the defence as I had it before Spurs. Rúben Dias will FINALLY make his return to action with Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Aké.

In the middle of the pitch, we will run out our three most consistent performers this season. Rodri and İlkay Gündoğan are as solid as ever and clearly deserve to start over Bernardo Silva and Kalvin Phillips. Kevin De Bruyne has not been in his best form, but still flashes brilliance and will be given very opportunity to play his way out of it.

Nearly everything positive that has happened in the attacking third of late has come through Riyad Mahrez. After a dodgy start to the season, the Algerian Ace has been leading the charge for City. Phil Foden appears to be fit once more and will be given the chance to spell Jack Grealish. Erling Haaland is back at the Etihad and will be keen to resume banging in goals in front of the home fans.

Goal Ederson Defenders Rico Lewis Rúben Dias Aymeric Laporte Nathan Aké Midfielders Rodri İlkay Gündoğan Kevin De Bruyne Forwards Riyad Mahrez Erling Haaland Phil Foden

There you have it Cityzens. Hit the comment section and let us know who you think should start against the Villans.