CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Aston Villa

How I think the lads will line up against Villa.

By CITYZENDuck
/ new
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League

Once again Arsenal FC have handed control of the Premier League title to Manchester City. Will the Sky Blues capitalize this time around? I had a notion that Pep Guardiola might try a different setup against Tottenham Hotspur last time out, but I opted for a more familiar 4-3-3. Pep played something close to what I had originally envisioned. So how will he set them up this time? For starters, it’s Ederson in goal.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

I had subbed Kyle Walker for Rico Lewis in last weekend’s starting eleven. It is clear that Rico is Pep’s first choice. In possession, he seamlessly slides into midfield and his instincts are very good. I leave the rest of the defence as I had it before Spurs. Rúben Dias will FINALLY make his return to action with Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Aké.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

In the middle of the pitch, we will run out our three most consistent performers this season. Rodri and İlkay Gündoğan are as solid as ever and clearly deserve to start over Bernardo Silva and Kalvin Phillips. Kevin De Bruyne has not been in his best form, but still flashes brilliance and will be given very opportunity to play his way out of it.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Nearly everything positive that has happened in the attacking third of late has come through Riyad Mahrez. After a dodgy start to the season, the Algerian Ace has been leading the charge for City. Phil Foden appears to be fit once more and will be given the chance to spell Jack Grealish. Erling Haaland is back at the Etihad and will be keen to resume banging in goals in front of the home fans.

Southampton v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Quarter Final Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Goal

Ederson

Defenders

Rico Lewis

Rúben Dias

Aymeric Laporte

Nathan Aké

Midfielders

Rodri

İlkay Gündoğan

Kevin De Bruyne

Forwards

Riyad Mahrez

Erling Haaland

Phil Foden

There you have it Cityzens. Hit the comment section and let us know who you think should start against the Villans.

