Manchester City Women v Arsenal Women: Match Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City welcome Arsenal to the Academy Stadium on Saturday afternoon, eager to put their midweek defeat to the Gunners behind them. The girls lost 1-0 at Arsenal as the home side hit an injury-time winner to put the holders out of the competition and Gareth Taylor’s side will be eager to exact revenge.

City are currently tied with the Gunners on 26 points, and only Arsenal’s better goal difference keeps them in third. A win for City will see them leapfrog the north London side, who also have a game in hand on the blues.

Preview

Wednesday’s loss was City’s first defeat in 16 matches, and they could really have done without having to face their conquerors so soon after that match. This will be manager Gareth Taylor’s sixth match against the Gunners and has won two, lost two and drawn one of the previous fixtures.

Arsenal’s goalless draw with West Ham last weekend put a huge dent in their title aspirations and will need both United and Chelsea to drop some points if they are to stand any chance of being crowned WSL champions again.

Team News

Demi Stokes and Esme Morgan are likely to once again miss the match through illness and injury, however, Taylor is likely to return goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck between the sticks in place of Sandy MacIver.

Arsenal will once again be without long-term casualties Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema and may stick to the same side that beat the blues on Wednesday.

Prediction

City looked good for long stretches of Wednesday night’s match but were unable to find the killer touch in front of goal. Kelly and Hemp saw a lot of the ball but the final crosses in couldn’t get past the first defender. That needs to change if they are to beat the Gunners. It may be a tight game and I’m going for a home win (for a change).

Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal