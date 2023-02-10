Manchester City v Aston Villa: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a tough Aston Villa side.

The Premier League is rolling and we enter a difficult match.

Venue: Etihad Stadium,Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Sunday 12 February 2023, Kickoff at 16:30 BST, 11.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Robert Jones.

Assistants: Lee Betts, Ian Hussin.

Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh.

VAR: Jarred Gillett.

Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart.

TV Info: SKY SPORTS (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

City suffered a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham when Harry Kane’s first-half strike was the difference between the two teams.

Villa, meanwhile, were beaten at home 4-2 by Leicester despite a goal form Ollie Watkins and an own goal from Harry Soutar.

This match could prove a get right match for City as the club reels from serious allegations vs the club. With a new found togetherness expect a great City performance.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Phil Foden as questionable and John Stones out.

Villa have Traore, Carlos and Steer out.

Prediction

Manchester City 4-2 Aston Villa