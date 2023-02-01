Losada Leaves Manchester City Women

Manchester City Women midfielder Vicky Losada has left the club to join AS Roma. The Spaniard spent two years at the Academy Stadium after joining the blues from Barcelona during the summer of 2021.

Losada made 30 appearances for the blues, scoring nine goals, however injury has robbed the former Spanish international of regular game time in Gareth Taylor’s WSL outfit.

However, she did play a part in securing the Women’s FA Cup at Wembley in the 21/22 season, as well as a role in City’s 3-1 Conti-Cup win over Chelsea in last season’s final at Wimbledon.

As well as Barcelona, where she enjoyed three spells, Losada has also played for Espanyol, Western New York and had a brief stint with Arsenal between 2015-2016. She has represented the Spanish national side 65 times, scoring 13 goals.

Following her move, Losada paid tribute to the blues and their supporters for their support during her time at the club. “Thank you to the club, staff and all the workers at Manchester City for these last 2 years, you’ve been great to me since day one.

“Thank you to all the fans that have been supporting us every game and helping the growth of women’s football, you are a key part in this.

“And finally, thank you to all ma chicas for all the memories together, keep showing your talent and being yourself!”

From all at Bitter and Blue, we wish Vicky well and the best of luck in Italy.