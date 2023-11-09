Manchester City Women Return to Winning Ways With Victory Over Liverpool

Substitute Chloe Kelly scored a brace helped give the blues a stunning 4-3 victory over Liverpool at Prenton Park. Filippa Angeldahl and Jess Park also scored on a night that the blue girls made it two wins from two in the Conti Cup to remain top of the group. Former blues Gemma Bonner and Natasha Flint had threatened to pile more agony on the blues after their 2-1 loss at Arsenal on Sunday. However, Lioness Kelly stepped off the bench to help the blues win a seven goal thriller.

City made several changes from the defeat at Arsenal, the most notable being Sandy MacIver taking over between the sticks from Khiara Keating. And it was the Scottish international that not only kept the blues in the match but set up the opener.

After saving well at 0-0, MacIver’s long ball forward found Angeldahl in acres of space behind the Liverpool defence. With the flag staying down, the Swedish international charged forward and beat the keeper to make it 1-0 in the 33rd minute.

City continued to press throughout the remainder of the first half, but were wary of Liverpool’s counter-attack. And, just when it looked like the blues would take their lead into the interval, the home side levelled through Bonner. The blues failed to deal with a Liverpool corner and Bonner looped the ball over MacIver to send the teams in level at the break.

Within two minutes of the restart, the blues were behind and, once again, it was another goalkeeping error that gifted the lead to the home side. MacIver’s weak ball out failed to clear the penalty area and Flint made her pay by firing Liverpool in front.

Back came City, who levelled almost instantly. Kelly’s powerful long-range shot was parried by the home keeper and Park was the first to react, sliding the ball into the back of the goal.

Both teams continued to attack but it was City who looked the more likely to score, and when they did, it came via a magnificent strike from Kelly. The Lioness cut inside from the right and hit a vicious left-foot shot that flew over the keeper and into the back of the goal to put City back in front. It was a strike worthy of winning any game, however, the blues knew they had to work hard to seal the three points, which they did on 81 minutes, again through Kelly.

From a similar position on the left, Kelly worked the ball onto her right foot and fired across the keeper and into the bottom corner which ultimately proved to seal the points. In between, Deyna Castellanos was denied by the home keeper and also fired wide as she searched for her first goal of the season and truly finish off the home side.

But, there was one more twist in the tale and Liverpool set up a nervy finish when Mia Enderby fired home deep in injury time.

Thankfully for the blues, the home side couldn’t find the time or a way to find an equaliser, and the blues claimed another victory on Merseyside.

Final Score: Liverpool Wome 3-4 Manchester City Women