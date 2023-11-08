Liverpool Women v Manchester City Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women make another trip to Merseyside to face Liverpool Women in their second Conti Cup clash of the season. The blues beat Everton last time out and are looking to beat the other half of Merseyside and put Sunday’s disappointing defeat to Arsenal behind them.

They face a Liverpool side that have surprised many people already this season, winning at Arsenal on the opening day and currently sit in fourth place, level on points with City. They beat Leicester City 2-1 at Prenton Park on Sunday to continue their impressive start to the season.

Form

City suffered their first defeat of the season as the lost to Arsenal at Meadow Bank. Errors by Khiara Keating proved to be costly for the blues and it will be interesting to see if manager Gareth Taylor keeps her in goal for tonight’s match to try and replace her confidence or replace her with Sandy MacIver, as he did against Everton, or Ellie Roebuck (unlikely).

Up to that point, the blues had won three and drawn one league game and secured an opening Conti Cup victory at Everton, and City will be looking to continue their impressive form at Prenton Park this evening.

Liverpool started with a stunning 1-0 win at Arsenal and followed that up with a 2-0 home victory over Aston Villa. A home derby defeat to Everton (0-1) followed their 2-1 League Cup loss at Leicester City. However, they gained a modicum of revenge last weekend when they beat the Foxes 2-1 at Prenton Park. Their only draw this season came 1-1 at West Ham.

Team News

City have no new injury concerns ahead of the match and will likely play a full-strength line-up. Sandy MacIver will probably replace Keating as per usual, and Jess Park may make a rare start for City.

Prediction

Liverpool are looking a good side and they beat City in the league towards the end of last season. However, the blues will still be smarting after Sunday’s defeat and Liverpool could bear the brunt of their anger.

Liverpool 1-4 City