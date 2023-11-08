Manchester City Cruise in UCL, Win 3-0: Reaction & Tweets

A very good win and advancement to the next round punctuate this round of the UCL. Three goals including a Erling Haaland outside the box special and a Phil Foden run of dreams.

We move on to the reaction after this very buttoned up and professional win.

Pep Reaction

“For us, Erling is so important with his threat. He felt good so okay he’s going to play.

“After the job was almost done (against Young Boys), take a rest for Sunday.”

“Yeah normally he scores from the six yard box and the penalty spot,” said Pep.

“He has this talent and it’s not the first time he’s done it.

“The action for Rico was amazing. Phil and Rico attack and I love when we attack in the final third making diagonal passes and break the movement of the opponents.

“Erling has the ball here and the goal is there and in that position, when he doesn’t think much and shoots, he is clinical.

“It was a fantastic goal and the second one from Phil was amazing, too.

“His control and finally, he didn’t shoot strong, he put the ball in the net softly.

“Always in the early ages when you are 6, 7, 8 years-old, he always had this type of finish and today it was back.

“You don’t need to shoot strong there, just put the ball close to the post where the goalkeeper can’t get it.

“He made an incredible action, the pass from Jack was perfect, the control from Phil was amazing.

“Two beautiful goals.”