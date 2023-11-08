Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Beat BSCYB, 3-0

Manchester City 3, Erling Haaland (23’ Pen, 51’) Phil Foden (45’+1’)

BSC Young Boys 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City conquer once more as they leave with a win and feeling good after that performance. With a nice double by the complete Haaland and a Messi-eque runa nd finish by Foden, the win was very good.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. It was a bit disjointed at points, but chances were created and it led to an all around solid match even with tired legs.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time earned the win.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a case of a good win in and advancement.

The only real negative is John Stones left injured and could be out a while.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Ruben Dias and Matheus Nunes who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are top of their group.

The new season is here and it will make for a fun one as there are many contenders.

