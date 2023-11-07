Manchester City v Young Boys FC: Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the group stage has entered its middle fixtures.

Manchester City are facing a test on the road vs Young Boys FC.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Tuesday 7 November 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 GMT, 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Head Referee: Peter Oskam NED

FOB: Nicola Rizzoli ITA

How to Watch: TNT Sports (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

In our last Champions League fixture, City beat he BSCYB and are top of the group off of it.

YBFC meanwhile, are off that loss and are looking for a result.

City should have more than enough even with a rotated squad. On we go.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are just Kevin De Bruyne who is out.

For YBFC, Males and Imeri are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-0 BSCYB