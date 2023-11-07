Manchester City v Young Boys: Gut Feelings

Manchester City take on Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday night, knowing a win will guarantee the holders progress to the last 16 stage.

The blues have won all three of their matches so far and are expected to beat the Swiss side at the Etihad Stadium. City won the first match 3-1, thanks to a goal by Manuel Akanji and a brace from Erling Haaland.

On paper, it should be a City win, but how do our team see Tuesday’s match going?

Craig

The lads are starting to get into their groove properly, as the thrashing of Bournemouth at the weekend showed. At home, against a similar level of opposition in midweek, it’s difficult to see anything but another comfortable win for City.

City 4-0 Young Boys

Thomas

City embark on the return fixtures in Champions League group play. First up, a visit from Young Boys. City made relatively easy work of their Swiss opponents last time out and I expect more of the same at the Etihad. Another Haaland Brace and a goal from Doku as well. Pep and the lads cruise to victory at home as they secure their spot in the knockout stages.

City 3-0 Young Boys

Dillon

One more wins the group stage and City are basically guaranteed to finish top, especially with another game against Red Star still to be played. With City now top of the league again and with Chelsea at the weekend I do expect some rotation, but Pep will always treat this game with respect until we qualify.

Manchester City 4-0 Young Boys

Pete

City came through their last test against Young Boys quite comfortably and I’d expect them to do so again. With Chelsea at the weekend, City may decide to rest a few players. Even if they do, I think they’ll still have too much for the Swiss side. If they play a full strength side, City may send Young Boys back to the Wankdorf Stadium on the back of a good spanking!

City 5-0 Young Boys

How Did We Do Against Bournemouth?

Pete was left fuming when Bournemouth scored. If that hadn’t have happened, he’d have got the score bang on after predicting a 6-0 win. No one else got close, however, all correctly predicted City would win.

Here’s the current table: