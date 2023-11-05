Manchester City Conquer Cherries: Reaction & Tweets

What a team win! Manchester City beat the Cherries at home and continue near the top of the race even while not being at their best. Goals and one of the best performances by Jeremy Doku was really good.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“In his first game against Fulham, [Jeremey] was so shy, but at West Ham he started to show his incredible skills. He played really good there and all the games here at home he played fantastic. “But he’s not just one against one and one against two. He surprised all of us - he’s a great footballer. He reads every action for exactly what he has to do. “His quality is close to the box. Always we talk about that. Go, dribble and go because its difficult to find a player today with the ability to play in small spaces and he is one of the fastest players over five metres. It’s incredible how he changes the rhythm in five metres. “After that when he’s not able to dribble, he takes good decisions and I’m impressed by that. That’s why for me he’s a great, great footballer.”

On Bernardo-

“What can I say about him? He is playing holding, on the right, on the left,” he said in his post-match press conference on Saturday. “I push him to score goals, it’s the next step in his career. You are an incredibly good player. “The last goal reminded me of Messi, the way he did it. He’s an extraordinary player.”

More on Doku

Notable Tweets

It's Jérémy Doku day for Man City...



30' — Doku goal ⚽️

33' — Doku assist ️

37' — Doku assist ️

64' — Doku assist ️

83' — Doku assist ️



5 goal contributions, 1 match. pic.twitter.com/TdoiQ75d7N — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) November 4, 2023