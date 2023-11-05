Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Beat Bournemouth, 6-1

Manchester City 6, Jérémy Doku (30’) Bernardo Silva (33’, 83’) Manuel Akanji (37’) Phil Foden (64’) Nathan Aké (88’)

Bournemouth 1, Luis Sinisterra (74’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City conquer the Cherries as many get on the scoresheeta nd Doku ahs a match for the ages. With Bernardo Silva lighting it up as well, the club and players played incredibly well.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches and resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. It was a really nice performance as everything went well from the beginning it felt.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time earned the win.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a case of a good win a crowded field at the top of the league.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were John Stones and Phil Foden who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are in the thick of a title race.

The new season is here and it will make for a fun one as there are many contenders.

