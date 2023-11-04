Arsenal Women v Manchester City Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season as they travel to Meadow Park to face Arsenal Women. The blues have won three of their opening four fixtures and are up against an Arsenal side that have has a stuttering start to their season.

While the blues won 2-0 at West Ham on the opening day and drew at home to Chelsea, Arsenal suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Liverpool and managed a 2-2 draw at Manchester United to leave them with just one point from a possible six.

Both teams have won their following two fixtures, with the blues beating Bristol City 5-0 and surprise package Leicester 1-0, while Arsenal achieved back-to-back victories over Aston Villa and Bristol City, both 2-1.

Victory for the home side will see them move level on points with the blues, while a City win will consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Team News

Alex Greenwood will to miss Sunday’s match after suffering a head injury whilst on international duty with England. The defender returned to the blues for medical tests and will sit out the clash with the Gunners. Demi Stokes is City’s only other injury concern, while Lauren hemp, who missed the victory over Leicester, may return to the starting line-up.

Arsenal have something of an injury crisis with Leah Williamson, Laura Wienroither and Teyah Goldie all out with ACL injuries, while Lina Hurtig, Amanda Ilestedt and Lia Walti are doubtful for Sunday’s clash. Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema may be available after both missed 11 months through injury.

Prediction

Despite Arsenal’s injury problems, they still have enough talent to trouble the blues. That said, an almost full-strength City side may have too much for the Gunners on this occasion and, while a draw is likely, I think City may pull out a win.

Arsenal 1-2 City