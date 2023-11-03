Manchester City vs Manchester United: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a tough test at home as they play Bournemouth.

The Premier League is back and we continue the quest for the quad of PL’s.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 4 November 2023, Kickoff at 15:00 GMT, 11.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Craig Pawson.

Assistants: Marc Perry, Steve Meredith.

Fourth official: Anthony Backhouse.

VAR: Simon Hooper.

Assistant VAR: Ian Hussin.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview + Form

A tough matchup, but one has to back City given the derby perfromance, a 3-0 drubbing of United.

For the Cherries, a win in the PL and a midweek loss in the EFL cup, give them some hope to compete here.

The key battle will be the forwards vs an aging Cherry backline. One ahs to wonder if this could be a classic City one sided affair.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

City’s side have Kevin De Bruyne out.

The Cherries have Marcondes, Neto, Fredericks, Adams and Cook all doubtful or suspended.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-0 Bournemouth