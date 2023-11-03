Manchester City v Bournemouth: Gut Feelings

Manchester City take on Bournemouth as they look to keep pace with Spurs at the top of the table. The blues cruised to victory over United last weekend, while the Cherries battled past newly promoted Burnley to claim their first win of the season.

With a home against Swiss side Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday, will the blues take it easy against the Cherries, or will Pep’s side go full force against the struggling South Coast side? Here’s what our team think.

Saul

Good, get right game here after a week of no games. Fresh squad and I like a classic City win. 4-0. Show them who still owns the league.

City 4-0 Bournemouth

Craig

Not many people expected Bournemouth to look so abysmal under the highly-touted Andoni Iraola. There’s time for the former Rayo boss to turn it around but I don’t see that happening here. The Cherries are far too soft at both ends of the pitch. Three straight wins have put an end to our mini-blip and this should be a very comfortable day at the office for Pep and the boys this weekend.

City 3-0 Bournemouth

Thomas

Coming off a derby win away against the Rags, City return to the Etihad to face Bournemouth. The Cherries are teetering just above the relegation zone and figure to be fighting to stay up all season long. By contrast, the blues are just 2 points off the early pace set by Spurs. I like City to cruise in this one. Plenty of goals to go around.

City 4-0 Bournemouth

Pete

I’m going full-on goal-fest this week. Sorry if that sounds like an arrogant statement to make but I think after last week, City will be in the mood for a few goals. I’ve had the feeling that someone soon is going to get an absolute mauling from the blues and I do think it’ll be Bournemouth on Saturday. I just hope that, if we get two or three, they don’t stop there.

City 6-0 Bournemouth

Last Time Out

No one really cares that none of us got the score correct - we stuffed the Stretford Rangers on their own patch with barely any resistance. That’s good enough. However, all except Craig, who predicted 1-1, came very close. Saul and Dillon would have welcomed a late United goal, Thomas was bang on until Phil Foden struck and Pete was two more goals away, however, he did get the correct goal difference.