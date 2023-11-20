Charges: A Manchester City Poem

No Charges
So many lies
With fingers pointed
Judged and tried
By the Social Media anointed
You’re guilty, so guilty
They shout with glee
With no evidence at all
Only media hearsay
It’s painful and it hurts.
Why doesn’t City retaliate
Read all the articles
It’s already too late
Our Owners aren’t stupid
We all know what’s to come
Like UEFA before them
We’ll beat the Premier League and their clubs
Through their lies and tears
Our great Club will rise
Unbeaten and stronger
Together we survive
We’re different, we’re better
Our City will prevail
Just like UEFA
The Premier League will fail
Coz cream always rises
Straight to the top
Let rivals cry
City ain’t gonna stop
A relentless machine
Thanks to Pep and our boys
City collect trophies
Other teams throw out their toys!
So come on all Blues
It’s us against the world
Trust in our Owners
Get those flags unfurled
City will win this fight
The Premier League we’ll defeat
Look to next May
Our City will 4peat!!
