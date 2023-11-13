Manchester City Held In London, Draw 4-4: Reaction & Tweets

A great match for neutrals as Manchester City and Chelsea dazzled to a 4-4 draw. For City faithful, the match could be a missed opportunity and as Pep Guardiola gets to in his reaction, it is a long season. We have to be patient and consider this a point earned away in the capital.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“If you think we are going to come here and win 0-7, you are wrong,” he declared.

“I could not expect a different game. We were close and maybe we didn’t manage perfectly in some moments, but it’s football and you should always give credit to your opponent – and our opponent was really good.

“Every season when I came to Stamford Bridge, it was tough and when I came with Barca and Bayern, it was always really, really tough.”

“It was a good advert and entertaining game for the Premier League and both teams wanted to win. I wouldn’t have expected differently Chelsea have a fantastic team and players.

“And we know they always play good against fantastic side. We took the game [to Chelsea] it was difficult to control and they had quality from Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk.

“The players to dribble and run it was difficult to control the game - they were aggressive.”

“We have momentum [during the game] two or three transitions one-on-one which we could not finish, but the game was in the moment at the end.

“A tight game, but a fair result. I congratulate the team, we go into the break and we qualify for the Champions League and we comeback [after international break] and go.”