Quick Match Recap: Manchester City End Up in a Draw in London, 4-4

Manchester City 4, Erling Haaland (25’ Pen, 47’) Manuel Akanji (45’+1’) Rodri (86’)

Chelsea 4, Thiago Silva (29’)Raheem Sterling (37’)Nicolas Jackson (67’)Cole Palmer (90’+5’ Pen)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City get a draw in London as the shambles in defense gives way for the rsult. Despite a sharp attach and good play going forward, Dias was not up to par and the draw was the result.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. It was a bit disjointed at points, but chances were created and it led to an all around solid match even with tired legs.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time earned the draw a bit unfairly I might add..

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a case of a good draw away.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a draw in London.

The new season is here and it will make for a fun one as there are many contenders.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).